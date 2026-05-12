Hunga Tonga eruption destroyed methane in plume for 10 days

Satellite spectroscopy tracked volcanic methane breakdown

Methane is a major greenhouse gas, way more powerful than carbon dioxide over short periods, so finding new ways to break it down is a big deal for fighting climate change.

Researchers think this volcanic chemistry could inspire technology like reactors or controlled chlorine releases to help clean up our atmosphere.

Plus, they used satellite spectroscopy to track these changes from space—a tool that could help test other climate solutions in the future.