Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space PowerBank-50 earns 'space-proven' tag on Skyroot rocket flight
Technology
Hyderabad-based TakeMe2Space has officially made its mark with PowerBank-50, a tiny satellite battery pack that just earned the "space-proven" tag on its first flight.
It powered a debris-capturing experiment on Skyroot Aerospace's rocket this month and survived tough launch vibrations, extreme cold, and vacuum at 450km altitude, showing it's ready for real space missions.
PowerBank-50 includes heaters and battery management
At only 380gm, PowerBank-50 delivers over 50W-hours of energy and comes with smart features like onboard heaters and battery management to handle harsh conditions.
Founder and CEO Ronak Kumar Samantray called the success "the strongest validation a product can earn," adding that this homegrown tech will cut costs.