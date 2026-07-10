Hyderabad hosts 2 day international workshop on AI for semiconductors
Hyderabad just hosted a two-day international workshop all about how AI is shaking up the world of semiconductors and energy-efficient hardware.
Organized by Sri Vishnu Educational Society and Penn State University, the event brought together more than 350 students, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers from around the globe to swap ideas and dive into the latest tech breakthroughs.
Madhavan Swami Nathan spotlights 3D integration
Sessions covered everything from smarter network systems to biosensing gadgets, new memory tech, advanced chip packaging, and "physical AI."
The buzz was all about working together to push research forward.
Aditya Vissam from SVES also spoke.
One standout moment: Prof. Madhavan Swami Nathan highlighted how three-dimensional heterogeneous integration could totally change next-generation chips by making them faster and more efficient.