Hyderabad hosts 2 day international workshop on AI for semiconductors Technology Jul 10, 2026

Hyderabad just hosted a two-day international workshop all about how AI is shaking up the world of semiconductors and energy-efficient hardware.

Organized by Sri Vishnu Educational Society and Penn State University, the event brought together more than 350 students, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers from around the globe to swap ideas and dive into the latest tech breakthroughs.