Hyderabad police probe Google India over Play apps causing losses
Technology
Hyderabad police have started investigating Google India after several people said they lost money through three suspicious apps they found on Google Play.
The complaints are about users investing in these apps and ending up out of pocket.
Google: only 1 Play app complied
Google responded, saying just one of the three apps was actually on its Google Play, and that one followed all its rules.
The other two were either already removed or weren't even apps.
Google also pointed out its recent moves to protect users, like stricter reviews and adding verified badges for Securities and Exchange Board of India-approved trading apps earlier this year, aiming to keep things safer for everyone.