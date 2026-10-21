Hyderabad startup Persona targets December shipments for Persona Band
Technology
Hyderabad-based startup Persona is targeting December shipments for its products.
The device acts like a personal assistant you wear on your wrist: no screen needed.
Right now, it's fine-tuning the design to make sure it feels great and works smoothly.
Persona Band weighs 27gm
The lightweight band (just 27gm) packs in two microphones, a speaker, and a 12-LED ring to show when it's working.
Backed by $10 million in fresh funding, Persona says it's focused on making the experience seamless.
Aarav Garg, a founding team member and Chief Hardware Officer of Persona, said, "Persona Band is designed to bring a voice-enabled personal assistant into everyday activities without requiring users to interact with a screen."