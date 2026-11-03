Hyderabad startup PopVax developing AI mRNA custom cancer vaccines
PopVax, a Hyderabad-based startup, is working on cancer vaccines that are made just for you, using AI and mRNA technology.
Inspired by founder Soham Sankaran's experience losing his grandfather to cancer, the team is now creating a custom treatment for 33-year-old Yash Bindal, who has pancreatic cancer.
By decoding each tumor's genetics and letting AI pick the best targets, they design vaccines tailored to each patient.
PopVax, Stochastic Sciences launch RNA Foundry
To push things further, PopVax has joined forces with Stochastic Sciences to launch RNA Foundry, an integrated research, development, and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, expected to support the development of personalized RNA medicines.
These personalized vaccines are still experimental and not yet approved, but they could be a big step forward in how we fight cancer.