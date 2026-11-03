Hyderabad startup PopVax developing AI mRNA custom cancer vaccines

PopVax, a Hyderabad-based startup, is working on cancer vaccines that are made just for you, using AI and mRNA technology.

Inspired by founder Soham Sankaran's experience losing his grandfather to cancer, the team is now creating a custom treatment for 33-year-old Yash Bindal, who has pancreatic cancer.

By decoding each tumor's genetics and letting AI pick the best targets, they design vaccines tailored to each patient.