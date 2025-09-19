Hydrogen: India's next-gen fuel for space and beyond

Hydrogen's role in India's transport system

Hydrogen is making moves beyond space: five hydrogen fuel cell busses hit Indian roads in June 2025, with companies like BHEL and NTPC pushing new tech.

Safety is getting an upgrade too—there is an urgent need to make hydrogen sensors react even faster.

ISRO stands out globally for its cryogenic propulsion systems and recently demonstrated progress with the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite launch.