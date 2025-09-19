Hydrogen: India's next-gen fuel for space and beyond
ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan just put hydrogen in the spotlight for India's next-gen space missions, calling it "one of the greenest and cleanest fuels, [and] a beacon of hope. "
Hydrogen isn't just powering rockets—it's also a big part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and helped launch the GSLV Mk III rocket for ISRO's 100th successful mission earlier this year.
Hydrogen's role in India's transport system
Hydrogen is making moves beyond space: five hydrogen fuel cell busses hit Indian roads in June 2025, with companies like BHEL and NTPC pushing new tech.
Safety is getting an upgrade too—there is an urgent need to make hydrogen sensors react even faster.
ISRO stands out globally for its cryogenic propulsion systems and recently demonstrated progress with the NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite launch.
India is serious about ramping up hydrogen production
At a recent workshop, Abhay G. Chebbi from Alliance University highlighted how hydrogen can help cut carbon emissions, encouraging students to get involved in this energy transition.
The event made it clear: India is serious about ramping up hydrogen production, use, and exports for a cleaner future.