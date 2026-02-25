HyperNova 60B 2602 is the fastest, smartest AI yet

This model isn't just smaller—it's way faster and smarter. On key tests, it boosted tool use by 5x, doubled its coding and terminal skills, and improved function calling by 1.5x. Against Mistral 3 Large (another popular AI), HyperNova almost doubled reasoning power, used way less memory (92% less!), and ran about two-thirds faster.

You can try out HyperNova for free on Hugging Face

You don't have to pay or jump through hoops—HyperNova is up now on Hugging Face for anyone to try.

Multiverse says they're all about making powerful AI open to everyone, with more free models on the way soon.