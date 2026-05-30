Hypershell launches X series exoskeletons for hiking with HyperIntuition AI
Hypershell just dropped its X Series exoskeletons, designed to make hiking and exploring way easier.
Powered by HyperIntuition, an AI system that reacts fast and syncs with your movements; they help you tackle different terrains without breaking a sweat.
Three models priced $999 to $1,999
There are three models: the X Ultra S with Dune and Snow modes, Boost Mode, and extra fitness-focused features (with titanium alloy and carbon fiber components), Max S for mixed terrains, and Pro S for lighter activities.
All are foldable, tough enough for rough conditions, and IP54-rated.
Prices start at $999 and go up to $1,999.
They're available in the US Canada, China, and Australia, with plans to expand soon.
Hypershell launches HyperLIFT for search-and-rescue teams
Hypershell is also launching HyperLIFT, a field-testing program aimed at helping search-and-rescue teams.
The company's pretty optimistic about changing how we move outdoors with this tech.