Hypershell launches X series exoskeletons for hiking with HyperIntuition AI

Three models priced $999 to $1,999

There are three models: the X Ultra S with Dune and Snow modes, Boost Mode, and extra fitness-focused features (with titanium alloy and carbon fiber components), Max S for mixed terrains, and Pro S for lighter activities.

All are foldable, tough enough for rough conditions, and IP54-rated.

Prices start at $999 and go up to $1,999.

They're available in the US Canada, China, and Australia, with plans to expand soon.