Hyundai debuts Atlas at 2026 World Cup, delivers match ball
Technology
Hyundai just gave its new humanoid robot, Atlas, a big stage debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Before the Brazil vs. Norway match in New York and New Jersey, Atlas wowed the crowd with soccer-inspired moves and even delivered the official match ball to the referee.
This public appearance is part of Hyundai's push to start making up to 30,000 Atlas robots a year in the US by 2028.
Engineers tested Atlas on uneven field
Atlas's show was actually part of Hyundai's "School of Football" campaign, designed to prove it can learn tricky skills like the "Ghost Rabona."
Engineers purposely used an uneven field to test how well Atlas handles real-life challenges, pretty important for robots that might end up working in factories or other tough environments.