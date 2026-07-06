Hyundai debuts Atlas at 2026 World Cup, delivers match ball Technology Jul 06, 2026

Hyundai just gave its new humanoid robot, Atlas, a big stage debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before the Brazil vs. Norway match in New York and New Jersey, Atlas wowed the crowd with soccer-inspired moves and even delivered the official match ball to the referee.

This public appearance is part of Hyundai's push to start making up to 30,000 Atlas robots a year in the US by 2028.