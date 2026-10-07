Hyunwoo Kim discloses 'Dirty frag' Linux local privilege escalation flaw
Technology
A new security bug called "Dirty Frag" is making waves in the Linux world.
Security researcher Hyunwoo Kim disclosed the issue on May 7, 2026,
this flaw lets hackers gain a local foothold and escalate privileges by exploiting weaknesses in Linux's networking and authentication stacks, including the xfrm-ESP and RxRPC paths, kind of like a sequel to the older "Dirty Pipe" issue.
Linux teams urge updates and workarounds
Linux teams are urging everyone to update their systems right away and use temporary workarounds until official patches arrive.
Following instructions from Canonical and Red Hat can help keep your device safe, though some VPNs or network tools might act up for now.
Developers are racing to fix things, so quick action really matters here.