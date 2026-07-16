I4C warns of fake investment ads on Instagram and Facebook
Fake investment ads are popping up all over Instagram and Facebook, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) wants you to be careful.
Scammers are using photos of big names, even the prime minister, to make their offers look legit.
They promise "Guaranteed Returns" and "Limited Time Investment Offer," hoping you'll click without thinking twice.
Fake dashboards pressure victims for money
If you click, you're sent to fake websites or added to shady WhatsApp or Telegram groups.
The trick? They show fake dashboards with made-up profits after a small first investment, then pressure you for more money or extra fees.
Once they've got enough cash, they block you and vanish.
Verify SEBI registration and call 1930
I4C says: Don't trust social media ads; always check if an investment is SEBI-registered.
Never share your banking info with strangers online.
If something goes wrong, keep all your chats and payment records handy, and call the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 right away.