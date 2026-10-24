IAEA's Rafael Grossi: nuclear may more than triple by 2060
Technology
Big news from the International Atomic Energy Agency: nuclear power might more than triple by 2060, thanks to growing electricity needs, especially from all those AI-powered data centers.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi called nuclear energy "on par with solar energy" and "safer than every other option," and said it's key for keeping our lights (and servers) on.
Over 60 nuclear reactors under construction
In 2025, more than 400 reactors in more than 30 countries supply about 10% of global electricity and a quarter of low-carbon power.
With more than 60 new reactors being built, nuclear's role is set to grow fast.
Grossi also urged renewed global cooperation to address challenges with countries like Iran and North Korea, while highlighting progress on some longstanding nuclear issues elsewhere.