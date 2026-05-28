IAF, IIT Bombay use AI digital twins for Su-30MKI maintenance

Asim Tewari leads AI maintenance project

The project just kicked off, with Professor Asim Tewari from IIT Bombay leading the charge.

His team is building a physics-informed AI model that checks each engine's health and suggests when it needs attention.

The goal? Faster fixes and fewer breakdowns. Plus, similar tech is being developed for helicopters and radar systems, pushing the IAF closer to self-reliant, automated maintenance.