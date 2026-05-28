IAF, IIT Bombay use AI digital twins for Su-30MKI maintenance
Technology
The Indian Air Force is teaming up with IIT Bombay to make engine maintenance smarter for its Su-30MKI fighter jets.
By using AI-powered "digital twins," think virtual copies of the real engines, they'll be able to spot issues early, cut down on repair costs, and keep more jets ready for action.
Asim Tewari leads AI maintenance project
The project just kicked off, with Professor Asim Tewari from IIT Bombay leading the charge.
His team is building a physics-informed AI model that checks each engine's health and suggests when it needs attention.
The goal? Faster fixes and fewer breakdowns. Plus, similar tech is being developed for helicopters and radar systems, pushing the IAF closer to self-reliant, automated maintenance.