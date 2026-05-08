IAMAI and BIF tell government AI labeling could be messy
India's top tech groups, IAMAI and BIF, which represent companies such as Google and Meta, are not happy with the government's proposed updates to the IT Rules, 2021.
The proposed amendment would require AI-generated content to carry labels that remain continuously visible throughout the content's duration and follow stricter compliance under Section 79.
On May 7, they officially told the government these changes could make things messy for everyone online.
IAMAI and BIF warn Rule 3(4)
IAMAI and BIF believe these amendments could give the government too much control over what goes online and leave digital creators, AI companies, and platforms in legal limbo.
They're especially concerned about Rule 3(4), which would turn non-binding advice into mandatory rules, potentially putting safe harbor protections at risk.
IAMAI recommended Rule 3(4) be withdrawn entirely, while BIF suggested only rules formally notified under Section 87 should create binding obligations.