IAMAI and BIF tell government AI labeling could be messy Technology May 08, 2026

India's top tech groups, IAMAI and BIF, which represent companies such as Google and Meta, are not happy with the government's proposed updates to the IT Rules, 2021.

The proposed amendment would require AI-generated content to carry labels that remain continuously visible throughout the content's duration and follow stricter compliance under Section 79.

On May 7, they officially told the government these changes could make things messy for everyone online.