IAMAI urges rollback of parts of IT Rules 2021 amendments
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is urging the government to roll back parts of the proposed IT Rules, 2021 amendments.
It is worried these changes could weaken legal protections for digital platforms and give the government too much say in how online spaces are run.
IAMAI flags Rule 3(4) labeling risks
IAMAI called out Rule 3(4), which would force platforms to follow all government advisories and codes, possibly making executive advisories and related executive directions law without Parliament's OK.
They also flagged that new AI labeling rules might hit smaller companies hardest and could end up stifling creativity.
IAMAI urges India's 2025 AI alignment
The group suggested aligning these rules with India's 2025 AI Governance Guidelines, which focus on working with industry and academia to set clear standards.
IAMAI, representing more than 750 tech companies, made its case before the May 7 deadline.