IBM and Red Hat launch Lightwell, $5B open-source security project
IBM and Red Hat launched Project Lightwell, a massive $5 billion effort to keep open-source software safe from AI-powered threats.
The project uses generative AI to spot and fix security holes faster, with tools like Lightwell Network (providing immediate access to "an active and growing library of content spanning latest to legacy libraries with high-value remediations" and "a continuous stream of digitally signed binaries, source code, and comprehensive compliance artifacts") and Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier (for banks and financial companies to manage risks securely).
Akrites and Chainguard's Athena defend open-source
Lightwell isn't alone: other groups like the Linux Foundation, together with industry partners, recently launched Akrites to defend critical open-source software against AI-enabled threats and Chainguard's Athena are also using AI to tackle open-source vulnerabilities.
It's all about teaming up across the industry so everyone can build safer, more reliable software in an era where AI is changing the game for both good guys and hackers.