IBM, BharatGen collaborate to create AI models for Indic languages

They're developing templates and tools using IBM Granite Models on watsonx and Red Hat OpenShift AI , aiming to support real-world needs in education, farming, banking, healthcare, and public services. BharatGen has built initial multilingual models for 14 major Indic languages—including Telugu—and has said it aims to expand coverage beyond India's 22 scheduled languages so more people can benefit.

This partnership could transform the tech landscape in India

This move could make tech more accessible for millions of Indians who speak regional languages.

It also helps put India on the global map for open-source, homegrown AI.

Plus, there's a special focus on Telugu solutions thanks to a tie-up with Andhra Pradesh—making sure local voices aren't left out of the digital future.