IBM, MIT Bengaluru and CHRIST University open new AI hubs
IBM is joining forces with MIT Bengaluru and CHRIST University to open new AI hubs, aiming to boost research, hands-on learning, and skill-building in artificial intelligence.
The partnership brings the IBM-MIT AI Lab and the IBM Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence to life, giving students more ways to dive into real-world AI projects.
IBM-MIT AI lab offers high-powered computing
The IBM-MIT AI Lab at MIT Bengaluru features high-powered computing tools for research in generative AI, machine learning, and healthcare.
Plus, through IBM's SkillsBuild program, students from MIT BLRU's AI Learning Initiative can access AI awareness workshops, immersive bootcamps, and IBM SkillsBuild digital credentials.
The focus is on large language models and responsible AI, so you get industry-ready skills that actually matter right now.