IBM, Red Hat launch $5B Lightwell to counter AI threats

The Lightwell Network provides a continuous stream of digitally signed binaries, source code, and comprehensive compliance artifacts, including complete Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), delivered directly into existing pipelines without code drift, while Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier encourages different industries (starting with finance) to work together on security.

Lightwell's generative AI-powered remediation engine uses automation to backport critical fixes directly to exact, long-lived production software versions, making it way simpler for teams to stay protected as threats evolve.