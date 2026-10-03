IBM, Red Hat launch $5B Project Lightwell for open-source security
IBM and Red Hat launched Project Lightwell, a big $5 billion push to make open-source software safer as AI-driven attacks become more common.
Their new project uses AI to spot and fix security flaws faster, with two products: Lightwell Network (out now) and Lightwell Clearinghouse Premier (starting with the finance world).
Lightwell auto-finds and patches vulnerabilities
At its core, Lightwell uses advanced generative AI mixed with real engineering know-how to automatically find and patch vulnerabilities.
This means companies get trusted fixes right in their workflows: no endless updates needed.
It's all built on Red Hat's open-source values, aiming for strong security without losing that community spirit.
Lightwell joins Akrites and Athena efforts
Lightwell isn't working alone: it's part of the same broader push alongside efforts like the Linux Foundation's Akrites and Chainguard's Athena to build a stronger defense against new-age cyber threats.
The goal: smarter automation, better teamwork, and keeping everyone one step ahead of hackers.