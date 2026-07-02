IBM to install quantum computer in Amaravati by September 2026
Technology
IBM just announced it's setting up one of India's first quantum computers in Amaravati by September 2026.
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said the region's talent really stood out and helped seal the deal.
Arvind Krishna predicts commercial quantum breakthroughs
Quantum computing could see big commercial breakthroughs in the next two to three years, according to Krishna.
This tech might soon shake up everything from AI and cybersecurity to finance and medicine.
The move is part of Andhra Pradesh's "Quantum Valley" program, aiming to turn Amaravati into a hotspot for quantum research and jobs by teaming up with universities, startups, and industry experts.