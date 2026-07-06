ICAI says no breach of members' and students' records
Technology
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has shut down rumors about a data breach involving members' and students' records.
In a statement, ICAI called the claims "false, baseless, and malicious," and reassured everyone that its databases are secure.
ICAI urges trust in official announcements
ICAI is asking students and members not to trust or spread unverified social media posts about this.
It emphasized that official announcements are the only reliable source for exam or operations news and reminded everyone that strong security measures are in place to keep information safe.