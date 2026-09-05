ICAR-NDRI Karnal scientists develop AMCF to double paneer shelf life
Technology
Good news for paneer fans: scientists at ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, have created an innovative antimicrobial coagulant formulation (AMCF) that can double how long paneer stays fresh, from about eight to 10 days to at least 20.
Developed by Pradip Behare, this tech keeps the taste and texture just right, so you don't have to worry about your favorite snack going bad too soon.
ICAR-NDRI says AMCF ready for companies
The institute says AMCF is now ready for companies to use.
NDRI Director Dheer Singh shared that this could really help reduce food waste and give small dairy businesses a boost.
The cool part: AMCF works both during production and through a dipping treatment, making it super flexible for different uses in the dairy world.