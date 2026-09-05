ICAR-NDRI Karnal scientists develop AMCF to double paneer shelf life

Good news for paneer fans: scientists at ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, have created an innovative antimicrobial coagulant formulation (AMCF) that can double how long paneer stays fresh, from about eight to 10 days to at least 20.

Developed by Pradip Behare, this tech keeps the taste and texture just right, so you don't have to worry about your favorite snack going bad too soon.