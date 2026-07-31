ICAR-NRRI scientists achieve 1st-in-India rice DNA edit with AI-designed OpenCRISPR-1

Scientists at the ICAR-National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) just pulled off a first for India: they edited rice DNA using an AI-designed enzyme called OpenCRISPR-1.

This tool, created by Profluent Bio in 2025 and tweaked for plants by the NRRI team, works with editing efficiency comparable to nature's own Cas9 enzyme.

Their research, first released as a preprint in January 2026, has already led to new rice varieties that are better at handling disease and using nitrogen more efficiently.