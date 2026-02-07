ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off: Details Technology Feb 07, 2026

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is here, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The action starts Saturday with Netherlands vs. Pakistan in Colombo, and even Google's marking the moment with a special Doodle.

This 10th edition brings together 20 teams battling it out across eight stadiums.