ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off: Details
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is here, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The action starts Saturday with Netherlands vs. Pakistan in Colombo, and even Google's marking the moment with a special Doodle.
This 10th edition brings together 20 teams battling it out across eight stadiums.
Eight venues across India and Sri Lanka
Matches are spread over five iconic Indian stadiums (like Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and Mumbai's Wankhede) plus three in Sri Lanka, including venues in Colombo and Kandy.
The group stage runs Feb 7-20, Super 8s kick off Feb 21, semis are set for March 4-5, and the final lands on March 8.
How to watch live action?
If you're watching from India, stream every match live on JioHotstar or tune into Star Sports in your language—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu or Kannada.
With cricket fever high in both countries (and worldwide), expect plenty of buzz as teams chase the trophy.