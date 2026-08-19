ICE bans Meta's smart glasses over privacy concerns
What's the story
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has instructed its employees not to use Meta's camera-equipped smart glasses while on duty. The decision comes amid fears that the devices could compromise sensitive information. A memo sent to ICE staff warned that Meta glasses and similar wearables could unintentionally capture or share information, posing risks to privacy and legal protections.
Scope of ban
Agency-wide ban, not just for field officers
The ban is said to be agency-wide, not just limited to field officers.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, clarified that this guidance could be more of a reminder of an existing rule than a new prohibition.
A spokesperson told The New York Times that employees have "always" been barred from using personal body-worn cameras while on duty.
Privacy concerns
Controversial use of Meta's smart glasses by border officials
The ban comes as Meta's smart glasses have been increasingly spotted among US immigration and border officials in recent months.
This has put a consumer product at the center of a surveillance and privacy debate.
Reports have documented several incidents involving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol personnel using these devices, despite the restrictions.
Future prospects
ICE exploring biometric smart glasses for official use
Despite the ban, ICE is exploring the potential use of smart glasses technology within the agency.
Budget documents obtained by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein show that ICE is requesting funding for specialized smart glasses with biometric identification capabilities.
This could be a major shift from employees using consumer devices to the government adopting wearable technology specifically designed for law enforcement purposes.
Company measures
Meta's response to misuse concerns and ongoing worries
Meta has responded to some instances of misuse by removing smart glasses footage from Instagram when it is used to harass or exploit people.
The company has also banned creators who secretly filmed strangers for prank videos.
However, concerns remain over the glasses' AI features and Meta's use of interactions with its services, amid fears about possible surveillance applications.