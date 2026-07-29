ICICI Bank warns of LPG KYC scam threatening gas cutoff
Heads up: ICICI Bank is alerting everyone about a fresh scam targeting people who use LPG.
Scammers are sending out fake messages saying your gas connection will be cut off in 24 hours unless you update your KYC.
These messages look official and often include shady links or apps, hoping you'll panic and click.
Impersonation scams, avoid links and report
The scammers pretend to be from gas agencies, oil companies, or even government officials to seem legit.
If you get one of these messages, don't click any links or download random apps; always double-check requests through official websites or customer care numbers.
Never share OTPs, PINs, or bank details with anyone.
If something seems off or you think you've been scammed, report it at cybercrime.gov.in, call 1930, or reach out to ICICI's helpline at 1800 2662 for help.
Stay sharp and keep your info safe!