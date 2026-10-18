ICSSR supported study links children's anxiety to excessive phone use
Technology
An ICSSR-supported study says children are feeling more anxious, losing sleep, and having mood swings because of too much time online.
Most children, nearly all surveyed, are spending hours on their phones at home.
The study highlights that both parents and children need better digital skills to handle these challenges.
Delhi study finds gendered digital divide
The research covered more than 2,000 children and about 500 parents in Delhi.
Boys tend to have more internet access (and face more risky content), while girls often miss out on digital skills due to limited access.
The study urges schools and parents to work together, teaching safe online habits, encouraging open conversations, and making digital literacy a priority for everyone at home and in class.