IDC-Dell: India mobilizes sovereign AI around Aadhaar and UPI

India prioritizes security while skills lag

Indian leaders are mostly focused on keeping sensitive data safe (73%) and tackling supply chain risks and geopolitical risks (70%).

Investments are going into national security and procurement systems, but there are hurdles: 92% say there aren't enough specialist AI skills yet, and cybersecurity still needs work.

As Manish Gupta from Dell puts it, India's digital infrastructure is "a digital public infrastructure that functions as both a governance framework and an innovation platform," laying the groundwork for these ambitious AI plans.