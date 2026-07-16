IDP Education moves IELTS India to computer testing September 2026
Technology
IELTS is moving to computer-based delivery in India from September 2026, as announced by IDP Education.
This means faster results, more flexible scheduling, and a smoother test experience, all while keeping the trusted IELTS format.
If you prefer the old-school paper test, you can still take it until August 2026, with final dates set for July 25, August 6, and August 22.
Indian candidates offered 2 IELTS delivery choices
From September, you'll get two choices: do listening, reading, and writing on a computer (with speaking still face-to-face), or write your answers for writing on paper while doing the rest digitally.
Both options offer handy features like on-screen timers and quicker results.
IDP Education said the quality of testing will not change.