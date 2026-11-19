IEA: AI drives data center emissions 70% by 2030
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says data center carbon emissions could rise by 70% by 2030, mostly because AI is driving up energy demand in the US and China.
Data centers are expected to use twice as much electricity as they do now, more than the annual electricity consumption of Great Britain.
China coal, US gas, EU renewables
By 2030, half of China's AI data center energy will likely come from coal, while US data centers are set to get about 60% of their electricity from natural gas.
The US also has plans for a big boost in gas-powered plants.
Meanwhile, the EU is aiming higher on clean energy, with the IEA expecting renewables to supply 70% of its data center power.
IEA: decisions will shape energy mix
The IEA points out that future decisions, especially after recent global energy disruptions, will be crucial in shaping where all this new power comes from and how green it really is.