iFour Technolab launches AI-powered PlusRadiology speeding reporting up to 70%
iFour Technolab just rolled out PlusRadiology, an AI-powered platform that speeds up radiology reporting by up to 70%.
Instead of getting stuck with manual paperwork and repetitive data entry, radiologists can focus more on diagnosing and caring for patients.
The idea for PlusRadiology came after their earlier success with PlusPhysio, a tool already used in hundreds of clinics.
PlusRadiology includes DICOM viewer AI reporting
PlusRadiology comes packed with tools like a fast DICOM viewer for loading images and making precise measurements, even in 3-D.
Its AI Reporting Engine automatically spots key findings and fills out reports using standardized metrics, cutting down on editing time.
There's also a Microsoft Word add-in that offers ready-made templates and voice-assisted metric insertion, so repetitive tasks are less of a headache.
All these features help radiologists handle bigger workloads without sacrificing quality.