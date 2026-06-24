IIIT-Delhi 'Weak testcase' team qualifies for ICPC 2026 Dubai finals

IIIT-Delhi marks 4th ICPC representation

The squad is made up of three BTech students: Abhishek (CSE), Jatin Aggarwal (CSAI), and Piyush Keshan (CSAI), all from the batch of 2027.

This marks the fourth time IIIT-Delhi will be represented at ICPC, often called the "Olympics of Coding."

It's a global stage where young programmers test their skills under pressure, making it a big deal for anyone passionate about tech and problem-solving.