IIIT Hyderabad, Hexagon R&D India launch CoE for digital twins
Technology
IIIT Hyderabad and Hexagon R&D India are joining forces to launch a Centre of Excellence focused on digital twin tech: think virtual replicas of real-world systems powered by AI.
The goal? To connect classroom learning with industry needs, making research more practical and impactful.
IIIT Hyderabad students access Hexagon scanner
Thanks to this partnership, IIIT Hyderabad students will get to use Hexagon's advanced precision imaging laser scanner for their projects.
Director Sandeep K. Shukla shared that this access will help students turn cool academic ideas into real-world solutions using advanced technology.