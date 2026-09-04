IIIT-Hyderabad sets up CETLS to improve cognitive skills with AI
IIIT-Hyderabad is setting up the Centre for Educational Technologies and Learning Sciences (CETLS) to help people, from school kids to seniors, improve their cognitive skills in a world where AI is everywhere.
Instead of banning AI from classrooms, CETLS wants to figure out how to use it smartly in education.
Raj Reddy to address CETLS launch
The center will team up with schools to study how students actually learn and update educational tools using insights from psychology, technology, and cognitive science.
Vasudeva Varma, who leads CETLS, pointed out that different generations process information differently now, and he's a bit concerned about how much AI could shape our thinking.
The big launch event is on September 5 at IIIT-H's Gachibowli campus, with globally known AI thought leader and IIIT-Hyderabad founder Raj Reddy addressing the inaugural event on September 5 at the institute's Gachibowli campus.