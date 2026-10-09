IIIT Hyderabad study warns of AI overreliance in chest X-rays
Technology
A new study from IIIT Hyderabad is calling out the risks of relying too much on AI for reading medical images like chest X-rays.
Researchers found that AI models highlight different areas than human radiologists do, which could lead to mistakes if doctors trust the tech without double-checking.
Accuracy fell when diagnostic data removed
The team tested four AI models and noticed their accuracy dropped when certain diagnostic information was removed: They weren't just "seeing" the image, but leaning on extra data.
As principal investigator Dr. Syed Faizan put it, AI can be a good assistant to clinicians, but it cannot replace them.
The takeaway? AI is helpful, but real doctors still need to make the final call.