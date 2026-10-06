IIM Bangalore replaces midterm with students' chatbots in generative AI
Technology
IIM Bangalore introduced a different approach to its midterm exam in its Generative AI course and asked students to build their own AI chatbots instead.
Second-year Business Analytics students had to create chatbots that could answer 15 exam questions, definitely a fresh way to test what they've learned.
Final bots evaluated by teaching assistant
Students used course materials and designed prompts to make sure their chatbots gave accurate answers, all on the Vercel cloud platform.
After testing different versions, they submitted their final bots, which were then evaluated by a teaching assistant, just as answers are checked in a conventional exam.