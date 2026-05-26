IIM Lucknow finds AI companion apps may harm mental health
A new study from IIM Lucknow is raising red flags about how apps like Replika can impact mental health.
After digging into more than 157,000 user reviews, researchers found that people are getting emotionally attached to these artificial intelligence companions, sometimes to the point of addiction and strained real-life relationships.
IIM Lucknow calls for companion safeguards
The team spotted six main concerns: tech glitches, money troubles, inappropriate artificial intelligence behavior, privacy worries, social withdrawal, and psychological harm.
Professor Pradeep Kumar points out that too much reliance on these apps can lead to isolation.
Chitra Gautam suggests adding ethical safeguards so features don't encourage unhealthy dependence.
The researchers also want regulators to treat companion apps differently from regular task-based artificial intelligence tools because the risks are real if left unchecked.