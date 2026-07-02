IISc and MS Ramaiah develop low-frequency ultrasound oral cancer treatment
Technology
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with MS Ramaiah Medical College, have come up with a noninvasive way to treat oral cancer using low-frequency ultrasound.
Instead of harsh treatments, this method uses gentle sound waves to target cancer cells, making things potentially safer and less stressful for patients.
Tropomyosin 2.1 deficiency increases ultrasound sensitivity
The trick is that oral cancer cells have less of a protective protein called Tropomyosin 2.1, so they are extra sensitive to the ultrasound, while healthy cells stay safe.
The team tested this on lab-grown tumor models and real patient samples from India.
Next up: more testing and possibly combining this technology with regular treatments to help more people beat oral cancer.