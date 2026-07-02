IISc and MS Ramaiah develop low-frequency ultrasound oral cancer treatment

Tropomyosin 2.1 deficiency increases ultrasound sensitivity

The trick is that oral cancer cells have less of a protective protein called Tropomyosin 2.1, so they are extra sensitive to the ultrasound, while healthy cells stay safe.

The team tested this on lab-grown tumor models and real patient samples from India.

Next up: more testing and possibly combining this technology with regular treatments to help more people beat oral cancer.