IISc Bengaluru held MSMEs workshop on cloud and AI risks
On Wednesday, October 14, IISc Bengaluru was buzzing with a one-day cybersecurity workshop for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), all about staying safe online.
Organized by CySecK as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the event brought together experts and business owners to talk about the latest cyber threats and how MSMEs can step up their digital defenses, especially risk management in cloud and AI environments.
Practical cybersecurity strategies for MSMEs
The sessions focused on real-world challenges faced by smaller businesses, from handling regulations to managing risks without breaking the bank.
Experts shared straightforward strategies to help MSMEs protect their data and keep things running smoothly.
The big takeaway? Even smaller companies can build strong cybersecurity habits that make a real difference.