IISc Bengaluru held MSMEs workshop on cloud and AI risks

On Wednesday, October 14, IISc Bengaluru was buzzing with a one-day cybersecurity workshop for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), all about staying safe online.

Organized by CySecK as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the event brought together experts and business owners to talk about the latest cyber threats and how MSMEs can step up their digital defenses, especially risk management in cloud and AI environments.