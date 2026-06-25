IISc Bengaluru launches B.Tech. in aerospace engineering from August 2026
IISc Bengaluru is rolling out a brand-new B.Tech. in aerospace engineering, starting August 2026.
If you're dreaming about designing planes or exploring space tech, this four-year course could be your ticket.
Admissions will happen through JoSAA counseling, and the program covers everything from aerodynamics and propulsion to flight mechanics and space mechanics.
Hands-on labs with design-build-fly project
It's an eight-semester journey with hands-on labs, access to the Aerospace Engineering X Lab, and a design-build-fly project that lets you actually build stuff.
You can pick electives like AI, robotics, or materials science to tailor your experience.
Standout students might even get to take graduate-level courses and dive into research projects from their third year.
For more information on eligibility and details, check IISc's admissions portal.