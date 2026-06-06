IISc Bengaluru launches B.Tech in Mechanics and Computing August 2026
Technology
IISc Bengaluru is launching a fresh B.Tech. program in Mechanics and Computing, starting August 2026.
Admissions are through JoSAA 2026, so if you crack JEE Advanced, you're in the running.
The course blends mechanics, math, and coding to help students tackle real-world engineering challenges.
IISc curriculum blends fundamentals and projects
Across eight semesters, you'll build a solid base in math, physics, mechanics, and computational sciences.
There's plenty of hands-on learning with projects tied to Bengaluru's tech scene, plus electives like AI, machine learning, robotics, and more.
With small batches and close mentorship, students get early research exposure, setting them up for advanced roles or further studies down the line.