IISc Bengaluru launches B.Tech in Mechanics and Computing August 2026

IISc curriculum blends fundamentals and projects

Across eight semesters, you'll build a solid base in math, physics, mechanics, and computational sciences.

There's plenty of hands-on learning with projects tied to Bengaluru's tech scene, plus electives like AI, machine learning, robotics, and more.

With small batches and close mentorship, students get early research exposure, setting them up for advanced roles or further studies down the line.