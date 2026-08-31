IISc Bengaluru launches FQCI hub under National Quantum Mission
IISc Bengaluru just kicked off the Foundation for QC Innovation (FQCI), a new hub under the National Quantum Mission.
The idea? Bring together researchers, academic institutions, startups, and industry to level up India's quantum computing game.
FQCI will focus on building advanced quantum systems using things like superconducting circuits and trapped ions.
FQCI setting up labs and programs
The hub is setting up shared labs to help turn quantum research into real-world tech, making it easier for ideas to move from classrooms to companies.
With programs like QC Rise and QC Leap, FQCI wants more students and startups in the mix.
Project Director, FQCI, and professor, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc, Shankar Kumar Selvaraja says this is all about building homegrown talent and cutting down on dependence on foreign tech.