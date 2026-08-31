IISc Bengaluru launches FQCI hub under National Quantum Mission

The hub is setting up shared labs to help turn quantum research into real-world tech, making it easier for ideas to move from classrooms to companies.

With programs like QC Rise and QC Leap, FQCI wants more students and startups in the mix.

Project Director, FQCI, and professor, Centre for Nano Science and Engineering at IISc, Shankar Kumar Selvaraja says this is all about building homegrown talent and cutting down on dependence on foreign tech.