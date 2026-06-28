IISc Bengaluru paper secures top 15 at CVPR 2026
Technology
IISc Bengaluru just scored a top 15 spot at CVPR 2026, one of the world's biggest computer vision conferences held in Colorado this month.
Out of nearly 16,000 entries, their paper, "Rethinking Dataset Distillation: Hard Truths about Soft Labels," stood out, thanks to Priyam Dey and the Computational and Data Science team.
IISc: dataset distillation reduces training energy
Their research explores "dataset distillation," a clever way for AI to learn from fewer examples without losing accuracy.
Professor R Venkatesh Babu shared that this can make AI training cheaper and greener by saving on electricity and GPU use.
The team believes this approach could soon shake up not just image recognition but also areas like audio processing, making smarter AI with less environmental impact.