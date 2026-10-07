IISc Bengaluru's Mahesh Kakde wins 2026 Ramanujan Prize in mathematics
Technology
Mahesh Kakde, who teaches at IISc Bengaluru, just won the 2026 Ramanujan Prize, one of the top honors for young mathematicians from developing countries.
The award recognizes his standout work in algebraic number theory, where he's helped crack tough problems about how numbers behave and connect.
Kakde's global career and awards
Kakde grew up in India, studied at Cambridge, and has worked at Princeton University, University College London, and King's College London before joining IISc in 2019.
He's already picked up awards like the Infosys Prize (2022) and a spot on the Asian Scientist 100 list.
The Ramanujan Prize also comes with $10,000: pretty cool recognition for some seriously impressive math!