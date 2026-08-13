IISc launches SraVaani speech recognition model for 65 Indian languages

SraVaani covers all regions of India and supports languages like Garo, Tulu, Chakma, and Angika, reaching about 250 million people.

It's free to use on Hugging Face under an MIT license.

The model also nails accuracy: it scored a word error rate of just 9.5% on Garo (compared to the next-best system evaluated's whopping 69.4%).

IISc Director Govindan Rangarajan calls it a big step toward truly inclusive AI in India.