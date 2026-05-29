IISc opens Wadhwani Centre to support quantum and deep-tech startups
Technology
IISc just opened the Wadhwani Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bengaluru, aiming to help quantum and deep-tech startups grow.
To kick things off, they held the "Quantum Pitch Fest 2026," giving young entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their ideas in quantum technology.
IISc launches InQubate deep-tech accelerator
Alongside the new center, IISc launched "InQubate," a startup accelerator focused on scaling deep-tech ventures.
The goal is to build a strong ecosystem for talent, research, and resources, bridging academia with industry.
By teaming up with experts and global institutions, IISc hopes this initiative will help tackle big challenges and put India at the forefront of future tech.