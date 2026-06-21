IISc paper among top 15 at CVPR 2026 in Colorado
Technology
IISc just scored big in the AI world: its research paper made it to the global finals at CVPR 2026 in Colorado, US
Out of more than 16,000 entries, their work on smarter dataset distillation landed among the top 15, showing that Indian researchers are making waves on a global stage.
IISc shows distilled datasets cut emissions
The team from IISc found that you don't always need huge datasets to train powerful AI models; smaller, carefully chosen data can do the job just as well.
Their study also tackles environmental concerns by cutting down carbon emissions during AI training—a win for both tech and the planet.