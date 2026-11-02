IISc researchers create 3D printed tumor model to test drugs

Led by Bhushan J Toley, the team designed an easy-to-use setup where layers of paper disks (loaded with cancer cells) are stacked inside a special enclosure.

Ankit Kumar, a PhD student, designed the device and is a co-author.

Tests showed that as you go deeper into these layers, fewer cells survive, just like in real tumors.

When they tried a common chemotherapy drug, doxorubicin, it didn't reach the deepest layers easily, but longer exposure helped a bit.

The best part? IISc is sharing its design files so labs everywhere can use this tech to improve cancer research and drug testing.