IISc researchers create 3D printed tumor model to test drugs
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have built a cool new 3-D printed device that helps scientists see how well cancer drugs actually get inside solid tumors.
The model mimics the tough, low-oxygen conditions found deep in real tumors: something that's been tricky to study until now.
IISc device shows limited doxorubicin penetration
Led by Bhushan J Toley, the team designed an easy-to-use setup where layers of paper disks (loaded with cancer cells) are stacked inside a special enclosure.
Ankit Kumar, a PhD student, designed the device and is a co-author.
Tests showed that as you go deeper into these layers, fewer cells survive, just like in real tumors.
When they tried a common chemotherapy drug, doxorubicin, it didn't reach the deepest layers easily, but longer exposure helped a bit.
The best part? IISc is sharing its design files so labs everywhere can use this tech to improve cancer research and drug testing.